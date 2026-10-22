West Mesquite dominated W.T. White 42-6, building a 35-6 halftime lead to secure its second consecutive district win and improve to 5-2 on the season. W.T. White’s Lovell Neal recorded 92 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns couldn’t overcome the Wranglers’ early advantage. Meanwhile, South Oak Cliff delivered a dominant performance of its own, routing Mesquite Poteet 68-6 behind an explosive offensive showing. The Golden Bears continued their scoring surge, earning a decisive district victory as they look to maintain their momentum heading into the next week.
West Mesquite Dominates W.T. White, South Oak Cliff Rolls Past Mesquite Poteet
West Mesquite dominated W.T. White 42-6, building a 35-6 halftime lead to secure its second consecutive district win and improve to 5-2 on the season. W.T. White’s Lovell Neal recorded 92 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns couldn’t overcome the Wranglers’ early advantage. Meanwhile, South Oak Cliff delivered a dominant performance of its own, routing Mesquite Poteet 68-6 behind an explosive offensive showing. The Golden Bears continued their scoring surge, earning a decisive district victory as they look to maintain their momentum heading into the next week.