West Mesquite Dominates W.T. White, South Oak Cliff Rolls Past Mesquite Poteet

West Mesquite dominated W.T. White 42-6, building a 35-6 halftime lead to secure its second consecutive district win and improve to 5-2 on the season. W.T. White’s Lovell Neal recorded 92 receiving yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns couldn’t overcome the Wranglers’ early advantage. Meanwhile, South Oak Cliff delivered a dominant performance of its own, routing Mesquite Poteet 68-6 behind an explosive offensive showing. The Golden Bears continued their scoring surge, earning a decisive district victory as they look to maintain their momentum heading into the next week.

