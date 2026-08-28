“We Got One Shot”: Mansfield Timberview Sets High Expectations for 2026

On the latest edition of 2-Minute Sports Bliss, host Pearson Hendricks caught up with Mansfield Timberview Head Football Coach Jacody Coleman to talk team culture and expectations for the 2026 season.

Coach Coleman detailed the team’s official 2026 motto—“We Got One Shot”—emphasizing the importance of brotherhood, focus, and maximum effort on every single snap. He highlighted key returning leadership across the roster, including starting quarterback Steven Hall and seven returning defensive starters. Coleman also discussed intentionally scheduling challenging non-district opponents to prepare the squad for playoff-caliber competition, promising fans a brand of football that is fast, dynamic, and unapologetically physical.