A Call to Prayer and Purpose: Dr. Autumn Cannon Interviews Pastor Phillip Anthony Mitchell

In a powerful, timely conversation hosted on KGGR 1040 AM / 106.9 FM, Dr. Autumn Cannon sat down with Pastor Phillip Anthony Mitchell, lead pastor of 2819 Church in Atlanta, Georgia. They discussed the upcoming National Call to Prayer at AT&T Stadium [05:52], the heart behind his ministry, and his newly released book centered on contending for the faith [14:34].

1. The Story Behind 2819 Church & The 2819 Institute

The Name: Pastor Phillip shared how God led him and his wife out of a 10-year ministry into a season of prayer and fasting [00:46]. The name 2819 was inspired by a consultant’s suggestion based on Matthew 28:19 —the Great Commission [01:56].

Pastor Phillip shared how God led him and his wife out of a 10-year ministry into a season of prayer and fasting [00:46]. The name was inspired by a consultant’s suggestion based on —the Great Commission [01:56]. The 2819 Institute: Designed to equip and multiply disciples in the education sector, the institute offers both in-person and online degree programs [02:38].

2. Access: From a Bedside Prayer to AT&T Stadium

The heart of Pastor Phillip’s ministry model is Access, a dedicated hour of unified, focused prayer [05:04].

Origins: It began over 12 years ago at his father’s bedside while battling terminal cancer [04:12]. After his father passed, the family kept the prayer hour alive, eventually expanding it into local church gatherings and now nationwide movements [04:35].

It began over 12 years ago at his father’s bedside while battling terminal cancer [04:12]. After his father passed, the family kept the prayer hour alive, eventually expanding it into local church gatherings and now nationwide movements [04:35]. National Call to Prayer (October 10th at AT&T Stadium): Following a gathering at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena [05:39], the movement heads to Texas. All 80,000 tickets were claimed in just eight hours [13:19].

Following a gathering at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena [05:39], the movement heads to Texas. All 80,000 tickets were claimed in just eight hours [13:19]. A Nation Calling Out to God: Whether inside the stadium, in the parking lot, or from homes across the country, believers everywhere are urged to unite in one hour of prayer starting at 7:00 PM CST on October 10th [06:08].

3. Aligning with the Heart of God in prayer

Pastor Phillip emphasized shifting our mindset in prayer away from just requesting personal needs to aligning with God’s global heart [07:01]:

Praying for the spread of the Gospel, planting churches, saving souls, and healing marriages [08:30].

Setting aside political, racial, and theological divisions to stand as one body before Christ [09:20].

Using the Lord’s Prayer pattern to focus first on God’s kingdom before asking for personal daily bread [11:46].

4. Contending for Biblical Christianity

Addressing his upcoming book release [14:34], Pastor Phillip shared how a trip to ancient church ruins in Turkey stirred his spirit [15:13]. Seeing former houses of worship in ruins inspired a warning against spiritual complacency in America [17:09].

Inner Contending: The book addresses internal battles—including personal struggles with mental health and depression—and the need to speak truth to ourselves [19:02].

The book addresses internal battles—including personal struggles with mental health and depression—and the need to speak truth to ourselves [19:02]. Active Faith: True transformation happens when believers move from passive hearing to active doing [21:02].

Final Inspiration

“God knew the generation you would be born in; He made no mistakes about why you are here… You are anointed for a purpose—to bring God glory and to be contenders in this hour.” [22:14]

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