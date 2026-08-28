Mervin Mayo Delivers Soulful New Gospel

Gospel music’s favorite policeman is back, and he’s bringing a message that will feel like fire in your bones! Mervin Mayo—the Richmond police officer whose raw, passionate vocals first captured hearts nationwide—continues to shake up the gospel scene with fresh, soul-stirring releases. Hits like his soulful rendition of “Trust In God” and tracks from his album Through It All bring classic R&B flavor and an unmistakable anointed power straight to the sanctuary.

Whether serving on the force or standing behind the microphone, Mayo’s testimony of grace and protection shines through every single lyric. Keep your dials locked to KGGR to hear his latest music as it hits our airwaves!