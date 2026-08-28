Faith, Family, & New Music: Dr. Autumn Sits Down with Grammy Winner Ann Nesby

Grammy Award winner Ann Nesby joined Dr. Autumn on KGGR 1040 AM / 106.9 FM for an uplifting conversation on faith, longevity, and her new single.

During the interview, Nesby opened up about her single “AMEN,” calling it a song of hope and endurance designed to remind listeners that God’s promises are yes and amen no matter what season they are navigating. She also reflected on her early start singing in church at age three, balancing a demanding career alongside her husband and manager of over 30 years, and staying busy with upcoming film and documentary projects.

Nesby also shared insights on her reunion with Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Sounds of Blackness for special performances, leaving KGGR listeners with a powerful word of encouragement to trust God through every trial.