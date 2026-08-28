Gospel Royalty Returns: Ann Nesby Declares Faith with “AMEN”

Two-time Grammy Award winner and six-time nominee Ann Nesby is back, reminding us why she remains one of the defining voices at the intersection of gospel, soul, and R&B. The legendary former lead voice of Sounds of Blackness delivers a powerful message of perseverance with her single, “AMEN”.

Written and produced alongside Robert “RL” Huggar (of NEXT) and Brian “B-Flat” Cook, “AMEN” serves as an uplifting anthem for anyone navigating a tough season—a bold reminder that even when you can’t see the outcome, God is still working.

Get ready to be lifted in spirit! Request “AMEN” right here on KGGR and let this legendary voice bless your week.