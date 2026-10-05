FRISCO LONE STAR SURVIVES LATE MELISSA SURGE TO WIN DISTRICT 5-5A OPENER, 35-30 – 2-Minute Sports Blitz with Pearson Hendrix

MELISSA, TX — In a game that lived up to its billing as a potential district title preview, Frisco Lone Star held on for a thrilling 35-30 victory over Melissa in the District 5-5A Division I opener. Host Pearson Hendrix was on the field for KGGR’s 2-Minute Sports Blitz to capture the action and postgame reaction.
Player of the Game: Trey Wright
USC commit Trey Wright put on a masterclass for the Rangers, directly accounting for all five Lone Star touchdowns. Wright dominated through the air and on the ground:
- Passing: 251 yards
- Rushing: 142 yards
- Total Offense: 393 yards & 5 TDs
“I go into every game knowing I got to have a big game for my team, so it’s really nothing to do with the other team.”
— Trey Wright, Lone Star QB [00:58]
How It Happened
- Rangers Build Early Cushion: Behind Wright’s dynamic playmaking, Lone Star sprinted out to a commanding 28-7 lead.
- Melissa Fights Back: Cardinals quarterback Turner Wilkie spearheaded a furious second-half rally, tossing TD passes to Charlotte commit Wyatt Harry and 3-star RB Bear Tabor, along with adding a rushing touchdown to trim the deficit to a single score.
- Clutch Defense Seals It: Clemson commit Bryant Robinson delivered the decisive blow for the Lone Star defense, picking off his second pass of the night with 1:01 remaining to extinguish Melissa’s comeback attempt.
Postgame Reaction
Frisco Lone Star Head Coach Jeff Rayburn reflected on what this hard-fought victory means for the Rangers’ trajectory:
“Playing against another high-level team puts us in the driver’s seat for where we want to be going into next week… [We] continue to find ways to battle through the adversity.”
— Jeff Rayburn, Head Coach [00:15]
Game Summary
|Final Score
|Record
|Frisco Lone Star Rangers
|35
|4-0 (1-0)
|Melissa Cardinals
|30
|1-3 (0-1)
Watch the Full Video Coverage: KGGR 1040 – Frisco Lone Star vs Melissa Recap