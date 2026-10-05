FRISCO LONE STAR SURVIVES LATE MELISSA SURGE TO WIN DISTRICT 5-5A OPENER, 35-30 – 2-Minute Sports Blitz with Pearson Hendrix

MELISSA, TX — In a game that lived up to its billing as a potential district title preview, Frisco Lone Star held on for a thrilling 35-30 victory over Melissa in the District 5-5A Division I opener. Host Pearson Hendrix was on the field for KGGR’s 2-Minute Sports Blitz to capture the action and postgame reaction.

Player of the Game: Trey Wright

USC commit Trey Wright put on a masterclass for the Rangers, directly accounting for all five Lone Star touchdowns. Wright dominated through the air and on the ground:

Passing: 251 yards

251 yards Rushing: 142 yards

142 yards Total Offense: 393 yards & 5 TDs

“I go into every game knowing I got to have a big game for my team, so it’s really nothing to do with the other team.” — Trey Wright, Lone Star QB [00:58]

How It Happened

Rangers Build Early Cushion: Behind Wright’s dynamic playmaking, Lone Star sprinted out to a commanding 28-7 lead.

Behind Wright’s dynamic playmaking, Lone Star sprinted out to a commanding lead. Melissa Fights Back: Cardinals quarterback Turner Wilkie spearheaded a furious second-half rally, tossing TD passes to Charlotte commit Wyatt Harry and 3-star RB Bear Tabor , along with adding a rushing touchdown to trim the deficit to a single score.

Cardinals quarterback spearheaded a furious second-half rally, tossing TD passes to Charlotte commit and 3-star RB , along with adding a rushing touchdown to trim the deficit to a single score. Clutch Defense Seals It: Clemson commit Bryant Robinson delivered the decisive blow for the Lone Star defense, picking off his second pass of the night with 1:01 remaining to extinguish Melissa’s comeback attempt.

Postgame Reaction

Frisco Lone Star Head Coach Jeff Rayburn reflected on what this hard-fought victory means for the Rangers’ trajectory:

“Playing against another high-level team puts us in the driver’s seat for where we want to be going into next week… [We] continue to find ways to battle through the adversity.” — Jeff Rayburn, Head Coach [00:15]

Game Summary

Final Score Record Frisco Lone Star Rangers 35 4-0 (1-0) Melissa Cardinals 30 1-3 (0-1)

Watch the Full Video Coverage: KGGR 1040 – Frisco Lone Star vs Melissa Recap