2 Minute Sports Blitz with Pearson Hendrix

Argyle’s high-powered offense continued its impressive run Friday night, as the Eagles rolled past Highland Park 70-37 in a matchup between two state-ranked teams. Argyle jumped out to a 35-24 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half, finishing with 662 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Hayes Hackney completed 23 of 27 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Logan Rexroat added 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Julian Caldwell led the receiving attack with 10 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns, including a 96-yard score, as Argyle improved to 3-1 and enters district play on a three-game winning streak.