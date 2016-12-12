The First Family’s Christmas card has officially been mailed!

And obviously it’s a bittersweet moment for many of us, because it’s the last card the Obama’s will send from the White House. But it’s clear that it’s a stunner with President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and their teenage daughters Malia and Sasha all smiles.

This particular holiday card is relatively personal given that this is the second time out of eight years the Obama’s have used a family picture for its cover, Hollywood Life noted. These festive cards, which captured the family at a State Dinner in honor of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year, were sent out this week to friends, supporters and members of the media.

The inside read: “As our family reflects on our many happy years spent in the White House, we are grateful for the friends we’ve made, the joy we’ve shared, and the gifts of kindness we’ve received. We wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday season and a wonderful new year.”

And it was signed by the entire Obama family — including two paw prints from their dogs Sunny and Bo.