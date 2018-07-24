Phil Thompson’s “My Worship” Becomes International Staple

The Belle Report

Most notable for penning timeless songs for Ashmont Hill and JJ Hairston’s “Love Lifted Me”, Phil Thompson has successfully stepped forward from behind the pen to release his own solo project My Worship – capturing the hearts of worshippers across the globe. With the full album itself debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Chart Thompson’s viral single is quickly becoming a Sunday morning staple at churches worldwide!

After garnering more than 1 million views on YouTube in just two short months, “My Worship” has crossed country borders and has already been covered on social media by people in various languages including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, and French. Thus far in 2018, Phil has already performed the viral hit “My Worship” in Ghana, Canada, and London with confirmed dates that include Trinidad, Barbados, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria before year’s end.

“My Worship” is currently #39 at radio (Media Base) and continues its climb. As the full project was birthed in his darkest hour, Thompson stands amazed by how God worked his pain into purpose and the pure, authentic, worship music that is now being consumed by worshipers all over the world. Even more surprising, according to Phil, “My Worship” was a last-minute addition to what He believed was a finished product, yet, it’s the song that has seemingly catapulted his solo career.

For Thompson, “The mandate is clear. I feel the Lord’s call on my life to lead people into His presence- to lead them to worship.” And that is just what he does. I invite you to check out “My Worship”, as the entire album is bursting with songs of worship that pursues God relentlessly – in spite of the storms that life presents. It truly reveals Thompson’s belief that purpose and pain are undeniably intertwined.

To learn more about Phil, please visit www.philthompsonworship.com.