Paula White Will Participate In Presidential Inaugural Ceremony

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Wednesday that six prominent religious leaders will participate in the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.

Among those included on the list are leading evangelist Franklin Graham, Florida-based televangelist Paula White and Hispanic evangelical preacher Samuel Rodriguez. The other participants include the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan; Rabbi Marvin Hier, the co-founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center; and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of the Detroit-based Great Faith Ministries International.

“Since the first inaugural ceremony, our leaders have paid tribute to the blessings of liberty that have been bestowed upon our country and its people,” PIC Chairman Tom Barrack stated in a press release. “I am pleased to announce that a diverse set of faith leaders will offer readings and prayers at the swearing-in of President-elect Trump and honor the vital role religious faith plays in our multicultural, vibrant nation.”

