Oldest Black Church in Memphis Celebrates 175 Years

On November 27th in 1841, this church was founded by 19 slaves and in 2016, it’s still running strong 175 years later.

Collins Chapel CME church has survived a lighting strike, three fires and nearly two centuries.

But members at the church keep on praising…

“We had difficulties but we knocked it out of the way and keep going,” said Irma Ivy, a church member.

Ivy, 95, knows better than anyone. She’s the oldest living member of the church.

“It means quite a bit to me because I joined in the 40s when my father was pastor here,” Ivy said.

It’s hard to determine where the church will be in 175 years, but if leaders have their way, they’ll be around for many years to come.

Source: Fox 13 Memphis | Tony Atkins