Life of God International Church
P.D. Giles is the senior pastor of Life of God International Church (LOGIC) – a nondenominational fellowship associated with all who are in the body of Christ. We Are Committed in making a life changing impact in the Dallas Fort Worth area and the nations by being diligent to serve as a fellowship church and a resource center helping the broken, distorted, and the restricted individual recover in Christ through the awareness and obedience to the Word of God.

Service Times – Sundays @ 10am
Address: Embassy Suite Dallas Love Field
                 3880 W. Northwest Hwy – Riverside Conf Room
                 Dallas, Texas 75220
972-293-5331

Mailing Address: PO Box 600566
                                Dallas, Texas 75360

