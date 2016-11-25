God Can Transform Anyone From Broken to Beautiful

charismamag.com

Joyce Meyer

There’s a story about a little boy who was very poor and needed shoes. He was standing in front of a shoe store, barefoot and shivering with cold. A woman approached him and asked him why he was standing there looking through the window. He told her, “Well, ma’am, I was asking God to give me a pair of shoes.” The woman took the boy into the store, washed his dirty, bare feet and put new socks and shoes on them. The boy was so touched by her compassion that he asked her, “Ma’am, are you God’s wife?” He assumed if she showed him that kind of love, she must be related to God.

This story is one of the best examples of what it means to walk in love. And our goal as Christians is to show God’s love so people see Jesus shining through us.

It Starts with Communion

Matthew 26:26 (AMPC) says, “Now as they were eating, Jesus took bread and, praising God, gave thanks and asked Him to bless it to their use, and when he had broken it, He gave it to the disciples and said, Take, eat; this is My body.” It’s interesting to see here that Jesus blessed the bread, broke it and then gave it to the disciples. We usually refer to this Scripture when we have communion to remind us of the sacrifice He made for us. And just as He gave His life and was broken for us, we must be broken so we can live for Him.

We don’t like to think about God breaking us, but it’s really a wonderful thing. When we’re born again, the seed of God’s nature—all that He is—is planted in our spirits. This means we have what it takes to be like Jesus and love others the way He loves us. But to be able to walk in love, we all need God to do a work in our souls.

Each person is a tri-part being with a spirit, soul and body. When we accept Christ as our Savior, the Holy Spirit comes to live in our spirit. First Peter 1:23 says, “You have been regenerated (born again), not from a mortal origin (seed, sperm), but from one that is immortal by the ever living and lasting Word of God.” And 1 John 3:9b tells us as believers, His nature abides in us, “His principle of life, the divine sperm, remains permanently within” us.

But we have to grow spiritually for our soul—mind, will and emotions—to be molded into the image of Christ. We don’t need to pray for God to give us love, because we already have His love in us. We need to ask Him to show us how to walk in love, for Him to do whatever He needs to do in our lives so His love can flow through us to others. When we do, He will deal with whatever in us is standing in the way: pride, unforgiveness, selfishness, insecurity, fear or any other ungodly attitude or behavior.

How Brokenness Works

I know what it’s like to be broken and molded by God. I used to have so many problems, and I was difficult to get along with and harsh. There were many things I didn’t understand because I had been mistreated, and I thought it was good to be tough and not let anyone push me around. I believed everyone else had a problem, not I.

I remember praying diligently for God to change my husband, Dave, because if he would only be the way I wanted him to be, I would be happy. But one day God spoke deep into my heart, saying, “Dave is not the problem.”

“Well, who is? It’s just he and I. What do you mean, Dave is not the problem?” I responded. It was devastating to realize I was the real problem, but it was also the beginning of a beautiful work God wanted to do in me.

Isaiah 64:8 (AMPC) says, “Yet, O Lord, You are our Father; we are the clay, and You our Potter, and we all are the work of Your hand.” When I was hurting and hard to get along with, I really loved God and wanted to live for Him, but I had to give Him control so He could mold me into His image.

I had to give Him myself.

I began to pray things like, “God, do whatever You need to do in my life to change me. I’m the clay, and you are the Potter. Romans 8:29 says you foreordained me to be molded into the image of Jesus, and I want to be everything you want me to be.”

The journey hasn’t been easy, but I can honestly say that the hardest times in my life became blessings. God used them to bring me close to Him so I could really know Him and grow spiritually. That’s His plan for all of His children.

I want to encourage you today to spend time with God and search out the promises He has for you in His Word. Trust His wisdom and do what He shows you to do. As you put your faith in God to break you, mold you and make you what He’s created you to be, the Potter will make you an amazing work of His hand.

Joyce Meyer is a New York Times bestselling author and founder of Joyce Meyer Ministries, Inc. She has authored 100 books, including Battlefield of the Mind andSeize the Day: Living on Purpose and Making Every Day Count (Hachette). She hosts the Enjoying Everyday Life radio and TV programs, which air on hundreds of stations worldwide. For more information, visit www.joycemeyer.org.

Please note: The views and opinions expressed throughout this publication and/or website are those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Joyce Meyer Ministries.

Joyce Meyer is a New York Times best-selling author and founder of Joyce Meyer Ministries, Inc. She has authored 100 books, including Battlefield of the Mind and Get Your Hopes Up! (Hachette). She hosts the Enjoying Everyday Life radio and TV programs, which air on hundreds of stations worldwide. For more information, visitwww.joycemeyer.org.

Draw closer to God. Experience the presence of the Holy Spirit every month as you read Charisma magazine. Sign up now to get Charisma for as low as $1 per issue.

Get to know the Holy Spirit and how to interact with Him on a daily basis. Learn to enter God’s presence and hear His voice clearly for yourself! Go deeper in your faith with Life in the Spirit and change your life and destiny. Are you ready to start your journey?