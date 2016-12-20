Fantasia shares how God brought she and Tye Tribbett together for their new song

joy105.com

Christian singer Fantasia Barrino, who rose to fame after winning the third season of the singing competition “American Idol,” has just released a gospel song called “I Made It,” in which she collaborated with gospel singer Tye Tribbett.

In the exclusive footage of Barrino and Tribbett creating “I Made It” obtained by The Christian Post, the singer shared how music executive and producer Ron Fair suggested that she team up with the gospel singer for her latest record called “The Definition Of…”

The suggestion came as a pleasant surprise, because she was already thinking of collaborating with Tribbett. “[When] I walked in here, Ron Fair was Googling you. He was like, ‘You and him together would make magic,’” Barrino told a shocked Tribbett. “I was like, Ron, the fact that you said that, get out of my head! So the good Lord works in mysterious ways!”

Barrino added that their collaboration was something God truly wanted to happen. “I didn’t come to Ron with it, God gave it to Him.”

Tribbett, known for hits such as “He Turned It” and “What Can I Do,” shared in an earlier interview that “I Made It” is a combination of his and Fantasia’s testimonies, and he is happy how it resonated “so richly” with everybody who has listened to it.

Watch: ‘The Making Of I Made It’:

Source: Christian Today /Czarina Ong

Photo: Shutterstock