Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal sworn in as a county sheriff!

Residents in Clayton County, Georgia will think twice before disobeying the law with their new sheriff’s deputy.

Legendary NBA center Shaquille O’Neal was sworn in by the area’s sheriff, Victor Hill, at the weekend as an honorary deputy.

The former LA Lakers and Miami Heat star becomes the tallest deputy in the county’s history, standing at 7ft 1in.

Shaquille O’Neal (right) was sworn in by Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill (left)

The four-time NBA champion is one of the most recognizable figures in American sport

‘Welcome to the crime fighting family, Shaq!’ Hill posted to his Facebook page on Saturday.

O’Neal has also has been designated as an honorary US Deputy Marshal and a reserve police officer with agencies in California, Arizona and Florida, reported Clayton News-Daily.com.