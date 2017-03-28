At 105 Years Old, Oldest African-American Citizen In the State of Washington ‘Gives the Lord All the Praise’ for Long Life

http://blackchristiannews.com

Florence Motley turns 105 this week, making her the oldest African-American citizen in the state of Washington.

Born in 1912, Motley has seen 19 presidential elections, two World Wars, the women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement.

While many are trying to discover the key to long life, she says the answer is simple: Jesus.

“I give the Lord all the praise,” she says, adding that her age is “a blessing from the Lord.”

Motley grew up on a farm as an only child and learned the values of hard work early on.

“I had good parents, a great home life, I was a hard worker and very disciplined,” she said.

Motley also served on various church committees in her community and spent 15 years of her life as a nurse at the Tennessee State Mental Institution.

“I enjoyed my work there because I was able to care for and to help people.”

SOURCE: CBN News