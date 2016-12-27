ABC’s January Special Celebrating the New National Museum of African American History

blackchristiannews.com

The Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture opened its doors with an all-star tribute that will air on ABC January 12, 2017 from 9-11 PM EST.

“Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America” – a two-hour program of music, dance and the spoken word – features gospel singers Shirley Caesar, Donnie McClurkin, Mary Mary and more.

World-renowned dignitaries, athletes and artists from around the globe will come together for the program at Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Designed to explore and celebrate African American contributions to the global landscape, the program will feature new film footage of iconic items from the museum’s collections – items ranging from a plane used to train the famed Tuskegee airmen for World War II combat duty to a Bible owned by Nat Turner.

The film is accompanied by music, dance and dramatic readings by a wide range of stage and screen actors.

The executive producers are Don Mischer and Quincy Jones, along with Don Mischer Productions’ Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare.

The production was first filmed on September 23 and will air nationwide.

Click here to read more.

SOURCE: EEW Magazine