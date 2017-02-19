19-Year-Old Spelman College Student Becomes Youngest Woman To Run For Office In Georgia

blackamericaweb.com
Mary-Pat Hector, a 19-year-old Spelman College student, could well be on her way to making history if she snags a city council seat in an upcoming election in Stonecrest, Georgia, a small suburb outside of Atlanta, WGCL reports.
If Hector wins the election scheduled for March 21, she will join the ranks as one of the youngest people elected to office in the United States. She’s the youngest woman eligible for office in the state of Georgia.
Congratulations to my mentee and National Action Network’s National Youth Director, @MaryPatHCEO! I am SO proud. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/georgia-youngest-female-candidate_us_589f3d75e4b0ab2d2b1593dc?ncid=engmodushpmg00000006 …
19-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Woman Ever Eligible To Run For Office In Georgia
She’s already survived the first legal challenge to her candidacy.
Seventeen people are running for a city council seat, while three people are running for mayor in the Stonecrest race, CNN reports.
Comments are closed.